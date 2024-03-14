Q4 2023 VerticalScope Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Diane Yu - VerticalScope Holdings Inc - Chief Legal Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to VerticalScope Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings call. I'm joined by Rob Laidlaw, our founder, Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Vince Bellissimo, our Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Goodridge, our President and Chief Operating Officer, will begin with commentary on the quarter before opening the floor to questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's presentation contains forward-looking information that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. These statements should not be read as assurances of future performance or results. Such