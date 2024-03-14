Q4 2023 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Protalix BioTherapeutics fiscal year 2023 financial and business results conference call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I'll now turn the conference over to our host, Ms. Mike Moyer, of LifeSci Advisors, Investor Relations for Protalix. You may now begin.



Mike Moyer - LifeSci Advisors, Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - IR



Thank you, Rob, and welcome to the Protalix BioTherapeutics fiscal year 2023 financial results and business update conference call.



With me today are Dror Bashan, President and CEO of Protalix, and Eyal Rubin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer press release announcing the results from the update was issued this morning and is available now on the Protalix website. Please take a moment to read the disclaimer about forward-looking statements in the press release.



The earnings release and this teleconference include for forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and