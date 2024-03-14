Q1 2024 Guru Organic Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the GURU Organic Energy first quarter 2024 results conference call and webcast being recorded today, March 14, 2024, at 8.30 AM Eastern Time. (Operator Instructions)



GURU's press release, MD&A, and financial statements are available in the Investor section of its website and on SEDAR+. During the call, the company may refer to certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations are available in its MD&A. Also note that all financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



I would also like to remind you that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements about GURU's current and future plans expectations and intentions, results, level of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or other future events or developments. As such, please take a moment to read the disclaimer on forward-looking statements on slide 2 of the presentation.



I will now turn the call over to Carl Goyette, GURU's Chief Executive Officer.



Carl Goyette - Guru Organic Energy Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer,