Q4 2023 Mondee Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Jeff Houston - Mondee Holdings Inc - SVP



Thank you, Elliot, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to Mondeeâs fourth quarter and full year 2023 conference call. With me today is Founder, Chairman and CEO, Prasad Gundumogula; and Chief Financial Officer, Jesus Portillo, Executive Vice Chairman, Orestes Fintiklis; and Chief Operating Officer, Jim Dullum will present our preliminary unaudited results and be available for questions-and-answers.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about revenue, growth of our business, our management and governance plans and other non-historical statements as further described in our press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions,