Mar 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Rheinmetall AG Conference Call regarding Fiscal Year 2023 Report. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG.
Armin Theodor Papperger - Rheinmetall AG - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO
Thank you very much. Good afternoon. Together, so Dagmar Steinert and myself will give you an overflow about the information and the early information about fiscal year 2023.
We start with Page #3. And on that, we see the tensions and everybody of us know that we have increasingly globally tensions from U.S. election where nobody knows what's going on about the budget, here in Europe via the Gaza conflict and for sure, the war in Ukraine, down to the South China Sea conflict. And with that conflicts, we see that the need for defense and especially the need of the products that Rheinmetall has will grow over the next years.
The next page will show us the figures of the year 2023. On the sales side, we have EUR 7.176 billion. We didn
Q4 2023 Rheinmetall AG Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...