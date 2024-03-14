Q4 2023 InfuSystem Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the InfuSystem Holdings Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Joe Dorame. Please go ahead, sir.



Joe Dorame - InfuSystem Holdings Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you for joining us today to review InfuSystem's fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results ended December 31, 2023. With us today on the call are Rich DiIorio, Chief Executive Officer; Barry Steele, Chief Financial Officer; and Carrie Lachance, President and Chief Operating Officer.



After the conclusion of today's prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions. Before we begin with prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone certain statements made by the management team of InfuSystem during this conference call constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except for the statements of historical