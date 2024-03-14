Mar 14, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Gunter Erfurt - Meyer Burger Technology AG - CEO and Member of the Executive Board



Dear shareholders, dear investors, analysts, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our fiscal year 2023 presentation. I have the pleasure to introduce our CFO, Markus Nikles. And I'm going to Gunter Erfurt, the CEO of the company.



We will jointly guide you through the main elements of last year's business and also give you an outlook for the upcoming period, explain to you also the reasoning for our last year's results, and the underlying business. So we have three sections. We'll speak about the business, as I said, Markus is going to guide us through the financials, and then the outlook.



So on the business review let me start with the market. So last year, we have seen another new record on solar installations globally, led by China, an amazing number of 217 gigawatts have been installed according to Bloomberg. And also the other markets have seen a pretty strong growth. Germany, for instance, had almost 90% year on year growth 2022 to