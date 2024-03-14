Mar 14, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the BlackLine safety Fiscal First Quarter Results Conference Call. The conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Elisa Khuong, Vice President, Accounting and Finance Corporate Controller. Please go ahead.



Elisa Khuong - Blackline Safety Corp - Vice President, Accounting and Finance Corporate Controller



Welcome and thank you for joining us.



Today.



We will be discussing our fiscal results for the first quarter ended January 31st, 2024, which were issued before market opening this morning. With me today is Cary theatres, CEO and Chair of BlackLine Citicorp, as well as our CFO, Shane grant. I will turn the call over to Cody in just a moment for an overview of our first quarter. Following that, Shane will discuss the financial highlights of the quarter in greater detail. Cody will close with our outlook and some additional commentary before we take questions, I'd like to remind everyone that an archive of this webcast will be made available on the Investors section of our website.



I would