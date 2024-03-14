Mar 14, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Calfrac Well Services Limited Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. During the session, you will need to press star one on your telephone. You will then hear an automated message. Advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star one. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Michael Nick, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.
Michael Olinek - Calfrac Well Services Ltd - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Board of Directors
Thank you. Good morning and for our discussion of Calfrac Well Services Fourth Quarter 2023 results. Joining me on the call today is Pat Tao, Calfrac's Chief Executive Officer. This morning's conference call will be conducted as follows. Pat will provide some opening commentary, after which I will
Q4 2024 Calfrac Well Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 14, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...