Q3 2024 Frequency Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Frequency Electronics Q3 fiscal 24 earnings release conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Any statements made by the company during this conference call regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements inherently involve uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are included in the Company's press releases and are further detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by making these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this conference call.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Thomas McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Thomas McClelland - Frequency Electronics, Inc. - President