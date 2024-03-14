Mar 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Frequency Electronics Q3 fiscal 24 earnings release conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. Any statements made by the company during this conference call regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements inherently involve uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are included in the Company's press releases and are further detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by making these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this conference call.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Thomas McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Thomas McClelland - Frequency Electronics, Inc. - President
Q3 2024 Frequency Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...