Q1 2024 Haivision Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks for standing by and welcome to the Haivision first-quarter 2024 earnings call. I would now like to welcome Mirko, President and CEO, to begin the call. Mirko, over to you.
Miroslav Wicha - Haivision Systems Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board
Great. Thank you, [Mondique], and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining me and us and then to discuss our most anticipated Q1 results of our fiscal year 2024, which ended on January 31. As demonstrated by the results we announced on the web earlier today. demand for our products continues to be strong and our business fundamentals just keep getting stronger. And we continued to deliver top line growth when normalized for our exit of the House of Worship business last year, our comparable Q1 revenue grew 6.5% over the previous first quarter, which is very encouraging when you look at the industry and see many companies struggling to show any growth.
Our Q1 gross margins were significantly higher than last year's Q1 going from 66% to 72.9%. We've been saying all along that
