Full Year 2023 Deliveroo PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

William Shu - Deliveroo PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Good morning and welcome to our full year results for '23. I'm Will Shu, I'm the Founder and CEO of Deliveroo. I'm joined by Scilla Grimble, our CFO.



I'm going to start with a brief overview of 2023 before running through some of the strategic and operational progress we made in the last year that ultimately give us confidence in our medium-term growth and profitability ambitions. Then Scilla is going to take us through the financials. She'll set out our guidance for '24 and after that we'll open for Q&A.



So let's get started with the key takeaways for '23. Overall, we had a really good year in '23 and I'm really pleased with the team's delivery. We made significant progress in profitability with adjusted EBITDA of GBP85 million having upgraded guidance during the year. I don't want to talk too much about macro conditions, but we did face cost living headwinds in many of our markets in 2023. We've remained focused on what we can control, our CVP, the efficiency of our operations, and our future growth plans.

