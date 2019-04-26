Apr 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Yoshiharu Katsuta

Maxell Holdings, Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Yoshiharu Katsuta - Maxell Holdings, Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Thank you very much for attending our financial results briefing. As mentioned earlier, we have a lot of materials to cover today, so today's meeting may take slightly longer than usual. But I hope you can bear with us, as I will try to speak as consistently as possible.



Let me start by taking you through the outline of Consolidated Results for Fiscal Year 2018. I'll give you a highlight of fiscal year 2018 first, before going through the financial results. The slide shows management objectives. First, on growth strategy. During FY 2018, the first year of the mid-term plan, the company promoted the Maxell Business Platform, or the MBP strategy, making a major progress in the enhancement of business portfolio and the generation of group-level