Q3 2020 Maxell Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Yoshiharu Katsuta - Maxell Holdings, Ltd. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us in the conference call on Maxell Holdings' Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results. Let me now start my presentation.



Please turn to Slide 2. Shown here are management efforts in fiscal 2019 that we have been sharing with you at the outset of every briefing this fiscal year. Of those 4 listed here today, I would like to focus on 2 shown in blue, namely, business portfolio strategy and disciplined fiscal policy. I will comment on them towards the end of my presentation.



From Slide 3, results for fiscal 2019 third quarter, the cumulative 9-month period.



Slide 4. Here, you can see the highlights. Net sales increased by JPY 3.2 billion year-on-year, supported by newly joined businesses under MBP scheme, but profits decreased significantly due to downturn of semiconductor and automotive markets added with such internal factors as delay in market development and improvement of productivity. Operating income was down JPY 2.4 billion year-on-year at JPY 1.4