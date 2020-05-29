Full Year 2020 Maxell Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2020 / NTS GMT

Yoshiharu Katsuta - Maxell Holdings, Ltd. - Director



Let me start my presentation. This is Katsuta speaking. Thank you very much for joining us today. Please turn to Page 2, which shows the agenda for today. There are 5 major items. From my side, I will cover from 1 through 3 up to business forecast for fiscal 2020. We have already disclosed all those numbers on May 13, so I'd like to be brief.



And Mr. Nakamura, who is the incoming President at the Shareholders' Meeting at the end of June, will talk about the new management structure.



Now let me start with the outline of consolidated business results.



Please turn to Page 4. This is a summary. If you take a look at the table, let me start with the fiscal 2019 results.



Net sales, JPY 145 billion, down by JPY 5.5 billion; operating loss, JPY 0.1 billion, down by JPY 5.6 billion. The fourth row from the top, net income, we booked a major net loss of JPY 10.5 billion. Shareholders' equity ratio, 50.6%. Free cash flow is positive JPY 2.1 billion. Exchange rate is JPY 109 to the dollar.



Concerning the operating income,