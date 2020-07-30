Q1 2021 Maxell Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

* Keiji Nakamura

Maxell Holdings, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



Keiji Nakamura - Maxell Holdings, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



This is Nakamura. Thank you very much. Please refer to the handout. Page 2 is the agenda for today: business results, effects of COVID-19, management initiatives for FY 2020 and new management direction.



Next page, consolidated business results. Page 4, please. Review of the first quarter. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, sales were JPY 30 billion, down JPY 6.5 billion year-on-year. Operating income was negative JPY 300 million, down JPY 600 million year-on-year. Ordinary income was also negative JPY 300 million, down JPY 600 million year-on-year. Net income was negative JPY 500 million, down JPY 700 million year-on-year. The exchange rate was JPY 110 last year. And this year, it was JPY 108 to the U.S. dollar. As I will explain later in my presentation,