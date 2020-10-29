Q2 2021 Maxell Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Oct 29, 2020 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Keiji Nakamura

Maxell Holdings, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



=====================

Keiji Nakamura - Maxell Holdings, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



Thank you for joining us. First, let me explain the position of this year, FY 2020, and review the previous year as well.



In the previous year of FY 2019, Maxell Group incurred losses. In FY 2017 and '18, given the very stern growth of existing businesses, we have been through M&A to grow businesses. And although we achieved a certain sales growth as initially expected, the business scope and the product portfolio expanded. And the governance of earnings deteriorated, and loss was incurred. In this year of FY 2020, changing course from the constraints up to FY 2019 will be in the new phase. Business reform phase under the new management that I, Nakamura will be leading. This is a preparation period to establish business foundation to achieve business growth in FY