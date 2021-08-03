Q1 2022 Maxell Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / NTS GMT

Aug 03, 2021 / NTS GMT



I am Nakamura. Now I'd like to explain the financial results of the first quarter FY 2021. Page 2 shows a summary of today's presentation. Positioning of MEX23, the current midterm plan in the long-term plan, is shown here. In the previous year of FY 2020, we carried out a large-scale business reform. During MEX23, we expand growth businesses, prepare new business for the second phase and established structure for profit goals. In the final year of the midterm plan FY 2023, we would like to achieve the operating profit margin of 10%.



I'd like to take you through 2 key points today. Firstly, outline of consolidated business results is presented. Sales were JPY 34.9 billion, up JPY 5 billion year-on-year. Operating profit was JPY 3.6 billion, up JPY 3.9 billion year-on