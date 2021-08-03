Aug 03, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 03, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Keiji Nakamura
Maxell Holdings, Ltd. - President & Representative Director
=====================
Keiji Nakamura - Maxell Holdings, Ltd. - President & Representative Director
I am Nakamura. Now I'd like to explain the financial results of the first quarter FY 2021. Page 2 shows a summary of today's presentation. Positioning of MEX23, the current midterm plan in the long-term plan, is shown here. In the previous year of FY 2020, we carried out a large-scale business reform. During MEX23, we expand growth businesses, prepare new business for the second phase and established structure for profit goals. In the final year of the midterm plan FY 2023, we would like to achieve the operating profit margin of 10%.
I'd like to take you through 2 key points today. Firstly, outline of consolidated business results is presented. Sales were JPY 34.9 billion, up JPY 5 billion year-on-year. Operating profit was JPY 3.6 billion, up JPY 3.9 billion year-on
Q1 2022 Maxell Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 03, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...