Q2 2022 Maxell Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 29, 2021

Presentation

Oct 29, 2021 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Keiji Nakamura

Maxell, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



I am Nakamura. I will explain the financial results of the first half FY 2021. Summary of today's presentation contains 3 points. The first one is the outline of consolidated business results; second, the full year forecast for FY 2021; and the third one is towards the progress for the mid- to long term. Maxell has implemented a large-scale business reform in the previous year FY 2020. From this year of FY 2021, over 10 years to FY 2030, we will strive to achieve mid- to long-term growth through 3 phases with plans and their executions. In the first phase of MEX23 from FY '21 to 2023, we will basically expand earnings through the growth of existing businesses. And we will prepare a new business for the second phase and establish structure for profit growth. We will aim to grow operating profit