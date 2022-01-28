Q3 2022 Maxell Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jan 28, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Keiji Nakamura

Maxell, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



Keiji Nakamura - Maxell, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



This is Nakamura. I will present the financial results of the third quarter FY 2021. Summary of today's presentation, I'll walk you through the outline of consolidated business results, risk impact and countermeasures and thirdly, toward the progress for mid- to long term.



Outline of consolidated business results. Review of the consolidated summary. As shown in the table, cumulative net sales for the third quarter were JPY 104.6 billion, up by JPY 1.2 billion year-on-year. Operating profit was JPY 8.6 billion, up JPY 5.7 billion year-on-year. Sales increased due to demand recovery in automotive and semiconductor markets despite negative factors such as sluggish consumer market and the shrinkage projector business.



Operating profit increased due to sales increase in these main