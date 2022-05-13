Full Year 2022 Maxell Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 13, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

* Keiji Nakamura

Maxell, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



This is Nakamura. I'd like to present the financial results of FY 2021. Summary of today's presentation shows 3 points. First point is the outline of financial results for FY 2021. Operating profit marked a record high since relisting in 2014. Second point is the forecast of FY 2022. In FY 2022, we forecast sales decrease by intent, but plan to secure profit increase. And we plan to implement share buyback in addition to ordinary share dividend. Third point is toward the progress for mid- to long term. Despite the external environment, we managed to achieve steady progress in general towards the target setting MEX23.



All solid-state battery, in particular, will move into the long-awaited business base. Outlining financial results for FY 2021. This slide shows the key points in