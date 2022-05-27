Maxell Ltd Business Strategy Briefing Transcript

May 27, 2022 / NTS GMT

Keiji Nakamura - Maxell, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



Thank you for joining us today in our business briefing session on the update of the midterm plan, MEX23.



Here's the agenda. The first item is summary of the midterm plan, MEX23. Here is the midterm plan policy. In FY 2020, structural reform was carried out. Since then, with strong commitment to value creation, we have been implementing various initiatives. Our focus is corporate value and profit growth. That's what we are promoting under the midterm plan policy, which is carried out under 2 strategies: one is segment growth strategy and the other is management foundation enhancement strategy.



Under the segment strategy, we will promote turnover of businesses, strengthen sales and profitability of growth businesses by allocating adequate resources and define and focus on 3 priority areas in implementing initiatives defined under the midterm plan.



Under the management foundation enhancement strategy, we will promote portfolio management to effectively manage the large number of businesses through turnover and