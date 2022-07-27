Q1 2023 Maxell Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Jul 27, 2022 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Keiji Nakamura
Maxell, Ltd. - President & Representative Director
=====================
Keiji Nakamura - Maxell, Ltd. - President & Representative Director
This is Nakamura. I would like to present the financial results of the first quarter FY 2022.
As summary of today's presentation, we have 3 points. First, as for the outline of the consolidated business results, sales of the projector business shrunk with our intentional contraction. And sales of rechargeable batteries and BtoC products were also weak. But does the sales in automotive optical components increased. Overall sales progressed generally in line with our plan.
Operating profit decreased due to the soaring raw material costs that exceeded cost reductions and the revision of selling prices by far. Second, as for the risk and countermeasures, the impact of soaring raw material costs and the shortage of semiconductors is tougher than our initial forecast, and we expect
Jul 27, 2022 / NTS GMT
