Q2 2023 Maxell Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 31, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Oct 31, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Keiji Nakamura

Maxell, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



=====================

Keiji Nakamura - Maxell, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



I'd like to present the financial results of the first half FY 2022.



Summary of today's presentation First, as for the FY 2022 second quarter results overview. Sales decreased due to a decline in sales of rechargeable batteries and B2C product as well as the intended shrinkage projector business. And profit decreased due to the soaring raw material costs above our expectation.



Second, as for the future outlook, we made downward revision of business forecast in light of soaring raw material costs and other business environment. But we will improve profitability by the end of this fiscal year, including response to the macro environment. In particular, we decided drastic reform of BtoC business structure.



Thirdly, to achieve the target of MEX23, we will create new