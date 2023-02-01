Q3 2023 Maxell Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Keiji Nakamura

Maxell, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



I am Nakamura. I'd like to present the financial results of the third quarter FY 2022.



Summary of today's presentation. As for the FY 2022 third quarter results overview, sales decreased due to the shrinkage of the project business as variance decline in sales of rechargeable batteries and BtoC products. As for operating profit, we are accelerating efforts in cost reduction and pass on the rising material cost to price, but mainly due to the soaring raw material costs in the first half and the profit decreased. Second, as for changes from the first half to the third quarter, although station vary by division due to different factors affecting performance, profitability recovered in the third quarter as a whole. Lastly, third, as for the future outlook, due to the drastic external