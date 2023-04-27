Full Year 2023 Maxell Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Apr 27, 2023



Corporate Participants

* Keiji Nakamura

Maxell, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



I am Nakamura. I'd like to present the financial results of FY 2022.



This is a summary of today's presentation. As for the outline of financial results for FY 2022, sales decreased due to the impact of the drastic downsizing of the project business and the lower sales of rechargeable batteries and B2C products. Operating profit decreased due to the temporary expenses caused by the business reform for domestic B2C sales in addition to shoring raw material costs. Foreign exchange gains by the depreciation of yen and the sales of noncurrent assets positively affected net profit.



As for the forecast of FY 2023, sales increase of growth businesses will cover the drop of the domestic B2C business. Operating profit increased due to the expansion of growth businesses, price