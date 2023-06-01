Maxell Ltd Business Strategy Briefing Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / NTS GMT

Keiji Nakamura - Maxell, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us at our FY 2023 Business Briefing. We are excited to share our strategy for the entire company with you. Today's briefing will cover 4 main points. First, we will discuss business forecast for FY 2023. Second, we will recap the midterm business plan, MEX2,3, basic policy, which is ending at the end of this fiscal year. I will elaborate on our policy and strategies under MEX23 as a reminder of the plan. Third, we will discuss our progress so far, both successes and failures. And finally, we will cover materiality. That's the content of our briefing today. Next slide, please.



Let me start with the business forecast for fiscal year 2023. The slide shows the forecast already announced to the market. If you could look at the chart from left to right, we have FY 2022 results, MEX23 plan for FY 2023, which was formulated at the beginning of the midterm plan in FY 2021, and FY 2023 forecast and its changes from last year and MEX23 plan. Net sales are projected to be JPY 133 billion, which is an