Q2 2024 Maxell Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 31, 2023

Presentation

Oct 31, 2023 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

Keiji Nakamura

Maxell, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



Keiji Nakamura - Maxell, Ltd. - President & Representative Director



I'm Nakamura. I'll explain the financial results of the first half FY 2023. Summary of today's presentation contains 3 points. First, as for FY 2023 first half results overview. Net sales and operating profit increased due to the strong performance in Optics & Systems segment as well as improvement in the profitability of Life Solution segment. Foreign exchange gains positively impacted ordinary profit and net profit. Second, as for the future outlook, after scrutinizing the varied performance of each segment, we keep operating profit focused unchanged from the initial plan while revising the sales forecast downward.



Third, as for towards the progress for medium to long term as just released, we developed the cylindrical all-solid-state battery, which is applicable for the use as a