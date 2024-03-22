Long-established in the Insurance industry, American International Group Inc (AIG, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 0.45%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 15.84%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of American International Group Inc.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned American International Group Inc a GF Score of 68 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding American International Group Inc's Business

With a market cap of approximately $51.88 billion and sales of $47.24 billion, American International Group Inc is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. The company recently spun off its life insurance operations (Corebridge), but still retains a majority stake. Despite not having an operating margin to report, the company's diverse operations have historically contributed to its robust financial profile.

Financial Strength Breakdown

American International Group Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. With an interest coverage ratio of 4.4, it is positioned worse than 74.38% of 320 companies in the Insurance industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. Moreover, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.1 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels, which could impede financial flexibility.

Profitability Breakdown

American International Group Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's Net Margin has seen fluctuations over the past five years, with a notable decline from 19.95% in 2021 to 7.71% in 2023. This trend suggests that the company's profitability is under pressure, which could be a red flag for investors looking for stable and growing earnings.

Growth Prospects

The lack of significant growth is another area where American International Group Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. Additionally, the company's predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency. This unpredictability, coupled with the company's modest growth prospects, may contribute to a cautious outlook for future performance.

Next Steps

Considering American International Group Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when evaluating the company's future prospects.

Will American International Group Inc navigate through these financial challenges to emerge stronger, or will these indicators serve as a harbinger for continued underperformance? Only time will tell, but informed investors will keep a close eye on these critical metrics.

