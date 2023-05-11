Full Year 2023 Avex Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 11, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 11, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Katsumi Kuroiwa

Avex Inc. - CEO, President & Representative Director

* Seiichi Hatamoto

Avex Inc. - Group Corporate Executive of Business Administration



=====================

Katsumi Kuroiwa - Avex Inc. - CEO, President & Representative Director



Today, we will report our business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and the progress we have made with our medium-term management plan, Avex Vision 2027.



Mr. Hatamoto will present the results for the year, and I will present the progress of the plan.



Seiichi Hatamoto - Avex Inc. - Group Corporate Executive of Business Administration



Hello, everyone. My name is Seiichi Hatamoto, and I'm in charge of IR. I will be presenting our business results for the year ended March 31, 2023.



Firstly, an overview of consolidated results. Net sales were JPY 121.5 billion. Operating profit was JPY 3.3 billion and net profit