May 11, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
May 11, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Katsumi Kuroiwa
Avex Inc. - CEO, President & Representative Director
* Seiichi Hatamoto
Avex Inc. - Group Corporate Executive of Business Administration
=====================
Katsumi Kuroiwa - Avex Inc. - CEO, President & Representative Director
Today, we will report our business results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and the progress we have made with our medium-term management plan, Avex Vision 2027.
Mr. Hatamoto will present the results for the year, and I will present the progress of the plan.
Seiichi Hatamoto - Avex Inc. - Group Corporate Executive of Business Administration
Hello, everyone. My name is Seiichi Hatamoto, and I'm in charge of IR. I will be presenting our business results for the year ended March 31, 2023.
Firstly, an overview of consolidated results. Net sales were JPY 121.5 billion. Operating profit was JPY 3.3 billion and net profit
Full Year 2023 Avex Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 11, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...