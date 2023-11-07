Q3 2023 Phison Electronics Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Jeffrey Ohlweiler - Macquarie Research - Asia Technology Hardware Analyst



Hi, everyone. My name is Jeffrey Ohlweiler. I'm Head of Research at Macquarie Research. So very pleased to be hosting Phison CEO, Khein-Seng Pua, for their third quarter earnings. So we're at a very interesting time, I think, in the semi and memory cycles, and I look forward to Khein's words wisdom.



So with that, I'll pass the mic to Khein's for the overview. Khein's, please?



Khein-Seng Pua - Phison Electronics Corp. - CEO



Thanks, Jeff. Good afternoon, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our third quarter's earnings call. There we start, today, I think we prepared over 30 pages, so I need to move a little bit faster. Today, we also likely to bring you some more new transformation to share with you. We're collecting the memory companies since Q1 this year. Based on their public information, the Q1 total loss, NAND DRAM most likely was $10 billion. CQ2 was 9%. CQ3 up to now is minus 6%. So we can see the gap is getting smaller. So I think this is cosigned