Immersion Corp (IMMR) Director Elias Nader Sells 13,000 Shares

Director Elias Nader has sold 13,000 shares of Immersion Corp (IMMR, Financial) on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $8.22 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $106,860.

Immersion Corp is a technology company that specializes in creating touch feedback experiences. Its haptic technology allows users to receive tactile sensations when interacting with digital devices, enhancing the user interface for a variety of products such as mobile phones, automotive controls, and gaming devices.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 13,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The latest transaction reflects the insider's only stock sale activity for the year.

The insider transaction history for Immersion Corp indicates a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with a total of 0 insider buys. In contrast, there have been 2 insider sells during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Immersion Corp shares were trading at $8.22, giving the company a market capitalization of $265.338 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 8.13, which is below both the industry median of 27.88 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Immersion Corp is currently modestly overvalued. With a share price of $8.22 and a GF Value of $7.05, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.17.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

