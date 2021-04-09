Full Year 2021 Aeon Mall Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 09, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Apr 09, 2021 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Yasutsugu Iwamura

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Director



Yasutsugu Iwamura - AEON Mall Co., Ltd. - President, CEO & Director



I am Iwamura of AEON MALL. Thank you very much for attending our results briefing despite your busy schedule today. Without further ado, let me give you a summary of financial results for fiscal year 2020.



Please go to Page 3. As you see in the press release made on March 30 about revision of forecast, operating revenue and profit at all levels exceeded full year plan in fiscal year 2020. In Japan, specialty store sales dropped temporarily due to spreading infection of COVID-19 and redeclared state of emergency in some regions. However, specialty store sales, both in Japan and abroad, were on an improvement trend throughout the year.



Operating revenue was in line with the previous forecast. Operating expenses decreased company-wide due to more efficient sales promotion