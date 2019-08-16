Aug 16, 2019 / NTS GMT

* Yoshiyuki Tanabe

Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd. - President CEO & Director



Yoshiyuki Tanabe - Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd. - President CEO & Director



Thank you very much for attending today's presentation. I am Yoshiyuki Tanabe, President and CEO of Nippon Building Funds Management. I will now go over NBF's results for the first half of 2019, which was our 36th fiscal period. I will make my presentation using the handout material. From a fair disclosure perspective, this presentation material has been released on TD-NET as well as on NBF's website at 10 a.m. today, Tokyo Time.



Please turn to Page 3 of the presentation, where we show the financial highlights. The average occupancy rate during the period stayed at 99.5% following the previous period, and our portfolio remained almost full. In the previous results announcement, I mentioned the extremely low office vacancy rate in Central Tokyo as of the