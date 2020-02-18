Feb 18, 2020 / NTS GMT

Thank you very much for attending today's presentation. I am Yoshiyuki Tanabe, President and CEO of Nippon Building Fund Management.



I will now go over NBF's results for the second half of 2019, which was our 37th fiscal period. I will make my presentation using the handout material. From a fair disclosure perspective, this presentation material has been released on TD-NET as well as on NBF's website at 10:00 a.m. today, Tokyo Time.



On Page 23, we show the market data for the business area in Tokyo. As you are probably aware, the environment for office buildings remains strong with vacancy at a record low of 1.53% and the average asking rent at JPY 22,448, up 73 months in a row. The key feature of the upward trend this time around is that it is