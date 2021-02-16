Feb 16, 2021 / NTS GMT

Yoshiyuki Tanabe

Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd. - President CEO & Director



Yoshiyuki Tanabe - Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd. - President CEO & Director



Hello, everyone. I am Yoshiyuki Tanabe, President and CEO of Nippon Building Fund Management. Due to the state of emergency still being in effect, we will be making our results announcement presentation on the web, as we did previously. Thank you for your understanding.



I will now go over NBF's results for the second half of 2020, which was our 39th fiscal period. Please see the financial highlights on Page 3. Since last March, the market vacancy rate has entered a period of adjustment after having been literally full. This was due to the increase in secondary vacancies resulting from completions of new buildings as well as the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. NBF's average vacancy rate during the period also fell by 0.6 percentage points from 98.8% at