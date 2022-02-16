Feb 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 16, 2022 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Yoshiyuki Tanabe

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation - President & CEO of Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.



Hello, everyone. This is Yoshiyuki Tanabe, President and CEO of Nippon Building Fund Management. A month ago, we explained the new growth of NBF driven by the new acquisition of properties and the issuance of new investment units. We have finalized the results for the second half of 2021, which will serve as the starting point for that strategy.



Today, we will be making our results announcement presentation on the web, as we did previously. Thank you for your understanding. Please see the financial highlights on Page 3. In this period, we completed the acquisition of Iidabashi Grand Bloom last September as scheduled. And with the disposal of 3 properties: NBF Ochanomizu Building, Nakanosakaue