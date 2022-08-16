Aug 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 16, 2022 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Eiichiro Onozawa

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation - President, CEO & Full-Time Director of Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.



=====================

Eiichiro Onozawa - Nippon Building Fund Incorporation - President, CEO & Full-Time Director of Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.



Ladies and gentlemen, I am Eiichiro Onozawa, President and CEO of Nippon Building Fund Management from this April. Firstly, allow me to briefly introduce myself. I joined the largest real estate company in Japan, Mitsui Fudosan, in 1988 and since have been involved in office projects in Japan and in the global markets for many years.



In particular, I worked in New York at the time of the financial crisis in 2008 when the financial market was in turmoil, and in London at the time of the vote for Brexit. Suffice to say, I have witnessed and lived through these major milestones firsthand.



With this experience, I plan to manage Nippon Building Fund