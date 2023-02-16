Feb 16, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Feb 16, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Eiichiro Onozawa
Nippon Building Fund Incorporation - President, CEO & Full-Time Director of Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.
=====================
Eiichiro Onozawa - Nippon Building Fund Incorporation - President, CEO & Full-Time Director of Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.
Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Eiichiro Onozawa, President and CEO of Nippon Building Fund Management.
Within the JV industry, unit prices are trading lower than our assessment due to the rise in long-term interest rates since the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting last December and the large supply of office buildings in the leasing market, especially in Central Tokyo this year. However, we are determined to break free from this difficult situation by utilizing NBF strength. And I would very much appreciate your continued support.
I am now pleased to report our financial results for the fiscal period ending December 31, 2022. As before, this
Full Year 2022 Nippon Building Fund Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 16, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...