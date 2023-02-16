Feb 16, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Feb 16, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Eiichiro Onozawa

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation - President, CEO & Full-Time Director of Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.



=====================

Eiichiro Onozawa - Nippon Building Fund Incorporation - President, CEO & Full-Time Director of Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.



Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Eiichiro Onozawa, President and CEO of Nippon Building Fund Management.



Within the JV industry, unit prices are trading lower than our assessment due to the rise in long-term interest rates since the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting last December and the large supply of office buildings in the leasing market, especially in Central Tokyo this year. However, we are determined to break free from this difficult situation by utilizing NBF strength. And I would very much appreciate your continued support.



I am now pleased to report our financial results for the fiscal period ending December 31, 2022. As before, this