Aug 16, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Aug 16, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Eiichiro Onozawa

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation - President, CEO & Full-Time Director of Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.



=====================

Eiichiro Onozawa - Nippon Building Fund Incorporation - President, CEO & Full-Time Director of Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.



Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Eiichiro Onozawa, President and CEO of Nippon Building Fund Management. I am pleased to report our Financial Results for the Fiscal Period ended June 30, 2023.



Please refer to Page 3 of the investor deck, showing highlights of the current period financial results. During the period under review, as planned, we additionally acquired Iidabashi Grand Bloom and Toyosu Bayside Cross Tower from our sponsor, Mitsui Fudosan in March, and divested Shin-Kawasaki Mitsui Building in January.



The main reason for the decrease of the revenues and incomes in the current period are from temporary factors such as the absence of gains on the