Aug 16, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Aug 16, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Eiichiro Onozawa
Nippon Building Fund Incorporation - President, CEO & Full-Time Director of Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.
=====================
Eiichiro Onozawa - Nippon Building Fund Incorporation - President, CEO & Full-Time Director of Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.
Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Eiichiro Onozawa, President and CEO of Nippon Building Fund Management. I am pleased to report our Financial Results for the Fiscal Period ended June 30, 2023.
Please refer to Page 3 of the investor deck, showing highlights of the current period financial results. During the period under review, as planned, we additionally acquired Iidabashi Grand Bloom and Toyosu Bayside Cross Tower from our sponsor, Mitsui Fudosan in March, and divested Shin-Kawasaki Mitsui Building in January.
The main reason for the decrease of the revenues and incomes in the current period are from temporary factors such as the absence of gains on the
Half Year 2023 Nippon Building Fund Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 16, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...