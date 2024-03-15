Mar 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to the Kandi Technologies' fiscal year 2023 financial results call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Kewa Luo, Investor Relations Manager for Kandi Technologies. Thank you. You may begin.
Kewa Luo - Kandi Technologies Group Inc - Investor Relations
Thank you, Melissa. Hello, everyone. Thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss Kandi's results for the full year 2023. Yesterday, we issued a press release covering the results. You can find the press release on the company's website as well as from Newswire services.
On the call with me today are Mr. Xiaoming Hu, Chairman of the Board; Dr. Xueqin Dong, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Alan Lim, Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Dong will deliver prepared remarks in Chinese, which I will then translate. After that, we will have a Q&A session.
Before we continue. Please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe
Q4 2023 Kandi Technologies Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...