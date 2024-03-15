Q4 2023 EHang Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the EHang fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2023 earnings conference call. As a reminder, we are recording today's call.



Now I will turn the conference over to on Anne Ji, EHang's Senior Director of Investor Relations. Ms. Anne, please proceed.



Anne Ji - EHang Holdings Ltd - Senior Director of IR



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2023. The earnings release is available on the company's IR website. Please note, the conference call is being recorded and the audio replay will be posted on our company's IR website.



On the call today, we have Mr. Huazhi Hu, our Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Conor Yang, Chief Financial Officer and a Director of the Board. The management team will successively give prepared remarks. Remarks delivered in Chinese will be followed by English translations. All translation is for convenience purpose only.