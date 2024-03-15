Q4 2023 RLX Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for RLX Technology Inc.'s fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Sam Tsang, Head of Capital Markets for the company. Please go ahead, Sam.



Sam Tsang - RLX Technology Inc. - Head of Capital Markets



Thank you very much. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the RLX Technology Incorporation's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. The company's financial and operational results were released through PR Newswire earlier today, and have been made available online. You can also view the earnings press release by visiting the IR section of our website at ir.relxtech.com. Participants on today's call will include our CFO, Mr. Chao Lu, and myself.



Before we continue, please note that today's discussions will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements typically contain words such as may,