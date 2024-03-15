Q4 2023 Neo Performance Materials Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Neo Performance Materials Inc. fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. (Operator instructions)



This being recorded on Friday, March 15, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Ali Mahdavi. Please go ahead.



Ali Mahdavi - Fredonia Mining, Inc. - IR



Thank you, operator. Operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. Joining me this morning are Rahim Suleman, Neil's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Baksh as Chief Financial Officer.



Please note that some of the information you will hear during today's presentation and discussion will consist of forward-looking statements, including without limitation those regarding revenue, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, product volumes, product pricing, other income and expense measures, cash returns and future business outlook, including potential expansion plans and contracts.



Actual results or trends could differ materially from those discussed today. For more information, please