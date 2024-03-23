Andrew Burton, the Chief Operating Officer of Rapid7 Inc (RPD, Financial), has sold 31,727 shares of the company on March 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $53.07 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,683,621.89.

Rapid7 Inc is a cybersecurity company that provides analytics solutions for security and IT operations. The company's products include threat exposure management, incident detection and response, and application security solutions. Rapid7 helps organizations reduce risk, improve security operations, and increase business efficiency.

Over the past year, Andrew Burton has sold a total of 87,304 shares of Rapid7 Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Rapid7 Inc shows a pattern of 6 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Rapid7 Inc were trading at $53.07 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.113 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.68, with a GuruFocus Value of $77.92, indicating that Rapid7 Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.