Datadog Inc (DDOG, Financial), a cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform for large-scale applications and infrastructure, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Alexis Le-quoc, the company's Chief Technology Officer, sold 127,105 shares of the company on March 13, 2024. Alexis Le-quoc has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 1,213,543 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. This latest transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, as indicated by the company's insider transaction history. The insider transaction history for Datadog Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 96 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend may be of interest to investors looking for signals from company insiders. On the valuation front, Datadog Inc shares were trading at $123.82 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $39.964 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 1003.50, which is above the industry median of 27.88 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price relative to its intrinsic value, Datadog Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, based on a GF Value of $146.07. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activity and valuation metrics, these data points provide a snapshot of recent transactions and the current financial position of Datadog Inc. As always, it is recommended to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential of an investment.

