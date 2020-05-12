May 12, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Goldman Sachs ADNOC Distribution Q1 2020 Analyst and Investor Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Faisal Al Azmeh of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead, sir.



Faisal Al Azmeh - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to welcome you all to ADNOC Distribution's Q1 2020 Results Conference Call. It is my pleasure to host the company's senior management team. On the call today, we have with us Mr. Ahmed Al Shamsi, acting Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Petri Pentti, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Athmane Benzerroug, the Chief Investor Relation Officer.



The call will start with a discussion of key trends this quarter, followed by a Q&A session. And without further delay, I'll hand it over to Athmane. Thank you.



Athmane Benzerroug - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC - Chief IR Officer