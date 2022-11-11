Nov 11, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Athmane Benzerroug - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution PJSC - Chief IR Officer



Yes. Good afternoon, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the ADNOC Distribution Third Quarter 2022 earnings call. So I'm Athmane Benzerroug, the Chief Investor Relation Officer. Joining me today are Bader Al Lamki, our Chief Executive Officer; and Wayne Beifus, our Chief Financial Officer. So in today's call, I will start with the key highlights of the third quarter and 9 months and the outlook. Our CEO will then discuss in details the progress on our growth strategy. Then our CFO will take you through the Q3 and 9 months operating and financial performance. We'll answer any questions you may have at the end of this presentation.



Before we begin, I will quickly reiterate our cautionary statement regarding forward looking statements. This presentation includes