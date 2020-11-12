Nov 12, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Rita Guindy - Arqaam Capital Research Offshore S.A.L. - Director



Good morning, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining us today. This is Rita Guindy and on behalf of Arqaam Capital, I'm delighted to welcome you to Agility's Q3 2020 Earnings Webcast. I have with me here today, Mr. Ehab Aziz, group Chief Financial Officer and Agility's Investor Relations team. Without further delay, I will now turn over the call to Soriana Borjas, Agility's Investor Relations Senior Manager.



Soriana Borjas - Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. - Senior Manager of IR



Thank you, Rita. Good afternoon, and welcome to Agility's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast. As usual, we will start this call with Mr. Ehab Aziz, presenting Agility's performance during