Jul 27, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 27, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Tze Wooi Tan

CapitaLand China Trust - CEO & Executive Non-Independent Director of CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited

* Yu Qing Chen

CapitaLand China Trust - Head of IR - CapitaLand Retail China Trust Management Limited



Conference Call Participants

* Derek Tan

DBS Bank Ltd., Research Division - VP

* Geraldine Wong

DBS Bank Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* M. Khi

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst

* Tara Wong

Phillip Securities Pte Ltd., Research Division - Former Research Analyst



Hi, a very good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining us for CapitaLand China Trust's First Half 2023 Results Earning Call. I'm Nicole, IR of CLCT. So